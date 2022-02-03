CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- There's no hiding that when Kofi Cockburn takes the floor, he makes an impact.
The nation is starting to take notice as well.
This week, Kofi was named to the Late Season Top 20 Watch List for the Wooden Award.
This honor is given to the country's most outstanding college basketball player.
Leading up to the Wisconsin game, Kofi was the only player ranked in the top 10 in the country in both scoring and rebounding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.