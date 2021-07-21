CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It's a sight Illini fans have been waiting for.
To see big man Kofi Cockburn back in Champaign wearing the orange and blue.
That's what happened today as Cockburn spoke with the media in-person for the first time since making his decision to return to Illinois for a third season.
The consensus NCAA Second-Team All-American mentioned that one reason he wanted come back was to continue building his legacy with the Illini.
He also can now make money playing at Illinois, thanks to the new NIL rules in college athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.