CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Kofi Cockburn has been named to the Wooden Award All-American team.
Cockburn is one of 10 student-athletes in the country who earned this honor.
This comes after he was only player in the country to average over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
This is the second straight season Cockburn has been named to this All-American team, joining Dee Brown as the only two-time recipients in Illini history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.