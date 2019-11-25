CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Kofi Cockburn has bursted onto the college basketball scene.
Today, it was announced that Cockburn was named Big Ten Player and Big Ten Freshman of the week honors.
It's the first time since February of 2017 that a player has swept the league's weekly awards.
Cockburn has been outstanding. In the three Illini wins this week, he averaged 17.7 points and 14.7 rebounds per game.
The 7 foot 290 pound big man set the Illinois freshman single-game rebounding record snagging 17 boards against The Citadel.
Cockburn is tied for the national lead with five double-doubles this season.