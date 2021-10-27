CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- He's the first Illinois player since 2005 to receive this honor.
Today, Illini big man Kofi Cockburn was voted Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.
The last player to do so at Illinois was Dee Brown.
This adds another accolade to Cockburn's preseason list. He's already been named to the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award watch list and was voted to the AP Preseason All-America Team.
