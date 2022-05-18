CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- It was a big day for Illini big man Kofi Cockburn.
He put his skills on display in front of scouts in Chicago at the NBA Combine.
Here are his measurables.
- 6'11" with no shoes, 4th tallest prospect
- 7'4.25" wingspan
- 9'2.5" standing reach
- 293 lbs / 8.2% body fat
The NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 23.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.