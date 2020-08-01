CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Kofi's coming back.
Big Ten Freshman of the Year Kofi Cockburn will return to Champaign for his sophomore season, the 7-foot center announced on Saturday afternoon via social media.
Cockburn averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game and racked up 12 double-doubles in 31 games.
Prior to his announcement (and after Ayo Dosunmu's decision to return) the Illini were No. 7 in the CBS Sports preseason rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.