MATTOON, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Lake Land College Lakers Women's Basketball team won all but two games in the 2021 season.
To cap it all off, they won their first national championship in school history, taking down Johnson County Community College 53-49 NJCAA D2 National Tournament Championship Game.
WAND Sports caught up with the team to see how it felt to make program history.
