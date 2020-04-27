ALL-TIME 5 (WAND) -- It's the "Media Day" show breaking down the All-Time 5 Championship Game!
Hear from Lanphier's starting PG Doug Collins (Iowa State) and Lincoln's starting PG Dan Duff (Notre Dame) as they give their strategies for how to attack the other team and as they identify key matchups!
Voting runs from Tuesday morning (4/21) until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday night (5/4). Note: this is a two-week gap, much like the Super Bowl!
The First Round, Sweet 16 and Elite 8 and Final Four featured nearly 25,000 votes!
Results will be announced during the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts on 5/4.
For the Final Four game recaps, MVPs and X-Factors, click here.
For the Elite 8 game recaps, MVPs and X-Factors, click here.
For the Sweet 16 game recaps, MVPs and X-Factors, click here.
For the First Round recaps, MVPs and X-Factors, click here.
Q: How does the bracket and fan voting work?
Q: Where is the bracket?
