SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- After having their season cut short in sectional play due to the pandemic last season, the Lanphier Lions basketball team is ready to show what they can accomplish this season.
The team went 25-9 last year and are returning four out of their five starters along with seven players who saw significant playing time.
Players say they have a lot of unfinished business this year.
The Lions first game of the season will be on February 9th, at home against Sacred-Heart Griffin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.