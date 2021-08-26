SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- It's not often that a high school team loses every skill position player from a previous season, but that's exactly what is happening at Lanphier.
The Lions though, are embracing it and are excited to start fresh with the newcomers.
The team finished 3-3 during the spring and will take on Sacred Heart-Griffin in their season opener.
