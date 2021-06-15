SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND-TV) -- For one Lanphier track and field athlete, getting better at his respective events has taken more than just showing up to a practice.
It's taken overcoming obstacles too, like getting past not one but two knee injuries.
In a sport that is pretty dependent on having strong knees, Lamar Manning had to work twice as hard just to be able to compete again. Now throw in the fact that he's competing in a state competition on Thursday, and try to imagine what he's had to do to make it to where he's going.
