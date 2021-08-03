SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Every Tuesday and Thursday evening, you'll hear track shoes at Memorial Stadium.
That's because Lanphier track coach Charles Hopkins is putting on free camps.
Hopkins is a former professional track star and wants to teach kids in central Illinois the proper way to run and gain speed.
Hopkins qualified for the 2000 Olympic Trials, competed in the 1997 USA Championships and was even sponsored by Powerade for a few years.
Kids ages 8-13 work out from 6 to 7 and teenagers 14 and up train from 7 to 8.
This camp is still going on and takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
