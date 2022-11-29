CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois' final ACC-Big Ten Challenge was a complete stomping of the Syracuse Orange.
Led by Coleman Hawkins' first career triple-double, No. 16 Illinois took down Syracuse 73-44. Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Hawkins sealed his triple-double with a rebound with 1:34 left in the game.
The win was also Brad Underwood's 100th as Illini head basketball coach.
Illinois (6-1, 0-0) will begin Big Ten play when they head to Maryland on Friday.
