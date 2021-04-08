The Leonard Bowl has become a staple in central Illinois.
This year's game though, is extra special for both the players and coaches.
In the fall of 2020, many didn't know if high school football would be played at all.
Fast forward to the spring of 2021 where both Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester are 3-0 and according to the AP rankings, the Cyclones are #1 in 5A and the Rockets are #1 in 4A.
Add on the Leonard Bowl title with two of the best coaches in the state and this game is a must see!
