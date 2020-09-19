SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Hundreds of fans, coaches and athletes gathered at the Lincoln Statue next to the Illinois State Capitol Building today.
Their message was loud and clear, "Let Us Play."
This rally wasn't only for football, this event included all sports.
Supporters and those in attendance hope government officials hear them and change their course of action.
The biggest thing the rally emphasized was they want the choice to play.
