Lincoln, Effingham and Central A&M earn wins
Jan 11, 2020
Now that it's after the New Year, high school basketball in central Illinois is in full force.Here are highlights of three games from tonight. Chicago Harlan 48, Lincoln 69Casey-Westfield 49, Effingham 57 Central A&M 80, Teutopolis 64