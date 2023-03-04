NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - The Lincoln Railers came up just short of the first undefeated season in 3A girls basketball history.
Lincoln fell to Nazareth Academy in the state title game 63-52.
The Railers were led by Kloe Froebe who finished the game with 19 points.
Lincoln finished the season with an overall record of 36-1.
Lincoln did not have a single senior on their squad this season, so they will definitely be a team to watch for next year.
