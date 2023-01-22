LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - After their win this past weekend over Peoria, Lincoln High School girls basketball has improved to 24-0.
The Railsplitters have run through every team on their schedule despite the fact that they do not have a single senior on their squad.
Lincoln will look to improve to 25-0 when they host Taylorville on Thursday.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
