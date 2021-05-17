LINCOLN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After leaving the Central State 8 conference back in 2017, the Lincoln Railers will be rejoining the conference this next year, per a Tweet by the school's basketball program.
Before leaving the CS8 back in February of 2017, the Lincoln Railers were the most winning program in the CS8 in men's basketball with a record of 275-81 accompanied by 10 conference championships.
Football and other sports have not yet been confirmed yet as to whether or not they'll be joining the CS8, but WAND Sports has confirmed that sometime in the next two school years, both boy's and girl's basketball will return to the CS8.
