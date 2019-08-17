DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It was looking like Lincoln big man Jermaine Hamlin would be playing for a prep school this coming season but today he shocked everyone as reports say he will be going to the University of Illinois.
The 6'10" center will follow in the foot steps of Lincoln native Brian Cook as he heads to Champaign.
Hamlin had offers from Eastern Illinois, South Dakota, North Dakota and Fort Wayne.
[VIDEO: LINCOLN'S JERMAINE HAMLIN IS HEADING TO THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS]
Although the first day of fall classes at U of I are less than 10 days away, Hamlin will be on the roster for the 2019-2020 season for the Illini.