LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) -- It takes about five seconds to notice that Lincoln center Jermaine has "it".
Alley-oops, highlight-reel blocks, even an improving outside shot -- the senior displayed it all over the past two seasons.
[VIDEO: JERMAINE HAMLIN INTERVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS]
But it's what happened three years ago that is maybe most pertinent to Hamlin's story: He sat on the bench.
The 6-foot-10 senior began playing basketball just a handful of years ago and is just scratching the surface of his potential. He went from a benchwarmer to a wrecking ball within just two years.
OFFERS: Eastern Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, Purdue-Fort Wayne