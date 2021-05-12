WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) -- The high school wrestling season was pushed back due to COVID-19 but today, three solid teams met up on the mat.
Lincoln and Mt. Zion both traveled to Warrensburg-Latham High School for two matches each.
Lincoln defeated Mt. Zion, 45-28.
Lincoln defeated Warrensburg-Latham, 40-24.
Mt. Zion defeated Warrensburg-Latham, 48-18.
