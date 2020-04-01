LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) -- Senior guard Kaden Froebe already was having a great spring, despite his team's season getting canceled sooner than expected. He was recently named First Team All-State (3A) by the IBCA and Second Team by the AP.
As great as that honor was, there's just something special about the Chicago Tribune's Mr. Basketball award -- even if it's only being considered for it. That's exactly what Froebe can claim now, as he's been tabbed as one of 44 finalists for the award.
Froebe led the Railers to a dominant 32-2 season, one that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-3 guard averaged nearly 19 points a game to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. The Railers finished No. 6 in the AP Poll and were two wins away from making it to the state tournament in Peoria.
In this WAND interview, Froebe discusses the honor of being nominated, his college destination Missouri S&T plus how he grew up watching the early 2010s Lincoln teams featuring stars like Max Cook, Gavin Block and Jordan Nelson.