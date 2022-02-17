LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) -- Lincoln sophomore Kloe Froebe has been selected as a finalist for the Miss Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year.
Froebe who averaged 24.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, five steals and four assists per game helped lead the Railers to a 20 plus win season.
Lincoln and Froebe will play Champaign Centennial tomorrow night for a 3A regional title.
