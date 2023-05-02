LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - In over a year from now, Kloe Froebe will be trading in her Railer jersey for a Ram one.
On Sunday, Froebe announced her commitment to Colorado State.
The Illinois Ms. Basketball runner-up had offers from Illinois, Illinois State and Northwestern.
But Froebe decided to head out west because of the family feel she had during her visits at CSU.
"I've talked to some amazing coaches over the year and they're just awesome out there. They remind me of the coaches I have now," said Froebe. "I spent some time with the girls over there and they remind me of the friends I have now."
2022-23 was an impressive stretch for Froebe. She led her team to the 3A State title game. Froebe set an IHSA record for points scored (45) in the state semifinal. The Lincoln junior also surpassed 2,000 points in a single season.
But with the recruitment process in the rear-view mirror, Froebe said she is looking forward to just focusing on basketball.
"It kind of just feels nice just to have that stress lifted off my shoulders a little bit and just to play the game I grew up loving," said Froebe.
