DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- AAU basketball teams from all across the viewing area are in Decatur's Eisenhower and MacArthur gyms this weekend, fighting for Central Illinois supremacy but more importantly helping give the kids exposure for the college level.
Teams range in age from 6th grade up through the end of high school with boys and girls both competing in the event.
Sky Ice club leaders Michael "Dubb" Williams and Rodney Walker are hosting the Sky Ice Summer Jam in hopes of helping close the gap in recognition between players in the Chicago area and downstate.
[VIDEO: SKY ICE SUMMER JAM HITS DECATUR]
This weekend is a critical tuneup as well -- many of the teams on hand in Decatur will travel to south suburban Romeoville next weekend for the Toi Baylor Tournament, which features many of the top clubs in the Midwest and beyond and draws major college coaches.