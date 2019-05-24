Local athletes excel at the Illinois boys state track meet

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- It was day two of the Illinois boys state track meet and several local athletes punched their tickets to tomorrow's finals.
MacArthur's Micha Reed qualifies for the 800 meter run while, the Generals AJ Lawson is in the finals for high jump.
Lamphier's Khalil Ross finished first in the prelims. He will be a favorite tomorrow.
Hunter Hendershot will also be a favorite. The junior finished first in both the shot put and discus in prelims.
Sophomore Jeremiah Hamilton from Urbana qualified for tomorrow’s 200-meter dash finals.
The 4 by 400 meter relay team from Rantoul will also have a chance at a state championship tomorrow.
Monticello’s Garrett Dixon had a solid showing in the 1600 meter run. He finished second today in the prelims and will be in the finals tomorrow.