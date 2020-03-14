There's no question that central Illinois is loaded with talented athletes.

Here's a list of all the girls basketball players in our area that were named to an all-state team.

3A ALL-STATE TEAMS (IBCA)

First Team

Quincenia Jackson, MacArthur

Martrice Brooks, Lanphier

Second Team

Mallory Ramage

Third Team

Kensey Decker, Springfield High

Erin Houpt, Danville

Shae Littleford, Charleston

Sofie Lowis, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Special Mention

Taya Davis, MacArthur

Serenity Price, Lanphier

Leah Schneider, Lincoln

Lainie Wolter, Mt. Zion

3A ALL-STATE TEAMS (AP)

Second Team

Erin Houpt, Danville

Honorable Mention

Martrice Brooks, Lanphier

Shae Littleford, Charleston

Quincenia Jackson, MacArthur

Sofie Lowis, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Mallory Ramage, Mattoon

Kenzey Decker, Springfield High

2A ALL-STATE TEAMS (IBCA)

First Team

Capria Brown, Schlarman

Sarah Isaf, Paris

Elyce Knudsen, Tolono Unity

Asya Smith, Pleasant Plains

Second Team

Caroline Jachino

Lexie Niebrugge

Third Team

Karrington Krabel, Paris

Special Mention

Emily Meidel, BHRA

Mackenzie Bruns, PBL

Olivia Niemerg, Teutopolis

Kassidy Kirchner, PORTA

Tannah Ceader, Schlarman

Emily White, Sullivan

Marley Smith, Auburn

2A ALL-STATE TEAMS (AP)

First Team

Capria Brown, Danville Schlarman

Elyce Knudsen, Tolono Unity

Second Team

Sarah Isaf, Paris

Honorable Mention

Emily Meidel, BHRA

Asya Smith, Pleasant Plains

Olivia Niemerg, Teutopolis

Kassidy Kirchner, PORTA

Karrington Krabel, Paris

Lexie Niebrugge, Teutopolis

Aliya Holloman, Villa Grove/Heritage

1A ALL-STATE TEAMS (IBCA)

First Team

Tayler Barry, Tri-County

Second Team

Addision Newbon, St. Teresa

Third Team

Bella McCartney, Jacksonville Routt

Allyson Hardiek, Altamont

Channing Reed, Central A&M

Bella Dudley, Tri-County

Special Mention

Shae Ruppert, Heyworth

Brooke Runge, Altamont

1A ALL-STATE TEAMS (AP)

First Team

Tayler Barry, Tri-County

Honorable Mention

Allyson Hardiek, Altamont

Bella McCartney, Jacksonville Routt