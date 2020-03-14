There's no question that central Illinois is loaded with talented athletes.
Here's a list of all the girls basketball players in our area that were named to an all-state team.
3A ALL-STATE TEAMS (IBCA)
First Team
Quincenia Jackson, MacArthur
Martrice Brooks, Lanphier
Second Team
Mallory Ramage
Third Team
Kensey Decker, Springfield High
Erin Houpt, Danville
Shae Littleford, Charleston
Sofie Lowis, Sacred Heart-Griffin
Special Mention
Taya Davis, MacArthur
Serenity Price, Lanphier
Leah Schneider, Lincoln
Lainie Wolter, Mt. Zion
3A ALL-STATE TEAMS (AP)
Second Team
Erin Houpt, Danville
Honorable Mention
Martrice Brooks, Lanphier
Shae Littleford, Charleston
Quincenia Jackson, MacArthur
Sofie Lowis, Sacred Heart-Griffin
Mallory Ramage, Mattoon
Kenzey Decker, Springfield High
2A ALL-STATE TEAMS (IBCA)
First Team
Capria Brown, Schlarman
Sarah Isaf, Paris
Elyce Knudsen, Tolono Unity
Asya Smith, Pleasant Plains
Second Team
Caroline Jachino
Lexie Niebrugge
Third Team
Karrington Krabel, Paris
Special Mention
Emily Meidel, BHRA
Mackenzie Bruns, PBL
Olivia Niemerg, Teutopolis
Kassidy Kirchner, PORTA
Tannah Ceader, Schlarman
Emily White, Sullivan
Marley Smith, Auburn
2A ALL-STATE TEAMS (AP)
First Team
Capria Brown, Danville Schlarman
Elyce Knudsen, Tolono Unity
Second Team
Sarah Isaf, Paris
Honorable Mention
Emily Meidel, BHRA
Asya Smith, Pleasant Plains
Olivia Niemerg, Teutopolis
Kassidy Kirchner, PORTA
Karrington Krabel, Paris
Lexie Niebrugge, Teutopolis
Aliya Holloman, Villa Grove/Heritage
1A ALL-STATE TEAMS (IBCA)
First Team
Tayler Barry, Tri-County
Second Team
Addision Newbon, St. Teresa
Third Team
Bella McCartney, Jacksonville Routt
Allyson Hardiek, Altamont
Channing Reed, Central A&M
Bella Dudley, Tri-County
Special Mention
Shae Ruppert, Heyworth
Brooke Runge, Altamont
1A ALL-STATE TEAMS (AP)
First Team
Tayler Barry, Tri-County
Honorable Mention
Allyson Hardiek, Altamont
Bella McCartney, Jacksonville Routt