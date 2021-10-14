DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 2021 and local businesses are trying to do their part.
217 Backyard Wiffleball Classic along with Dan Diskey and the Support Local Organization of Macon County are putting for a cause.
Customers could try their luck at a normal putt putt hole at Lincoln Lounge or go to Caddy Shack for putt putt skee-ball.
To donate go to www.217wbclassic.org.
