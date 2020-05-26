MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- It's rare if you can claim one of the connections former Meridian and Mt. Zion head coach Jay Driscoll can. Let alone three or four.
Driscoll has a star-studded past thanks to attending Mt. Carmel High School on Chicago's Southwest Side during the storied school's Golden Era of athletic talent. There he played with three-time NBA All-Star Antoine Walker and six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb on a team that traveled across the Midwest for marquee games. In fact, he would have played with another Pro Bowl athlete in Simeon Rice had the future Illini star gone out for basketball his senior season.
The Caravan's gym? One of the filming locations for the Hollywood blockbuster "Blue Chips" starring the likes of Shaquille O'Neal. In it, Penny Hardaway's character Butch McRae performs in front of a cavalcade of coaches including Jim Boeheim and Jerry Tarkanian.
The gym is famous for its double-deck setup in which fans' feet were quite literally dangling into the court from the second level.
In this WAND Sports interview, Driscoll discusses everything from watching Hardaway film the scene to playing with McNabb and Walker to his dad "Chico" Driscoll, an IHSA Hall of Fame official who appears in the movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.