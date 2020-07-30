Some local coaches are frustrated by Governor Pritzker and the IHSA's new rules and decision to shift most sports back, including football to the spring. Some are hesitant to hold events due to concerns of liability and health. Most coaches seem to just be glad to start the process of moving on now that clear guidance has been given.
In this extended coverage of the new rules, WAND Sports speaks with Maroa-Forsyth's Josh Jostes, Mt. Zion's Patrick Etherton and Springfield High's Roy Gully.
