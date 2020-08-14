With the IHSA moving football to the spring, several additional guidelines were put in place.
High schools were left scrambling to find ways to put their schedules together and came up with an excellent solution.
The new rules say teams can only travel outside of their specific regions set by Illinois health officials to play conference opponents.
Now after the Apollo and Illini Prairie Conferences merged, they are conference foes, and are able to play one another.
Each conference has an odd number of teams so the match works perfectly.
