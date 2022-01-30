MAROA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The 2022 Macon County Cornhole Championship tournament took place Sunday afternoon at Full House Craft Beer and Gaming Lounge as more than 42 players gathered to compete in a singles and doubles tournament.
Event organizer Justin Ford told WAND Sports the sport is growing in Central Illinois and that once the weather warms up, more tournaments will be held as often as three days a week.
This tournament was for Macon County residents only, but future tournaments and outings are open to anyone who would like to play the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.