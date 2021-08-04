DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Casey Acree was born a little different than everyone else.
Acree was born without a fully-developed left arm. Doctors said it stopped growing in the womb.
But that has not stopped him from aiming high. Acree grew up playing sports like football and basketball in high school. Most recently, he won six out of seven events at the first ever adaptive CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.
Acree owns Summit Systems on East Maryland Street in Decatur. It is an individualized fitness center where coaches work one-on-one with clients. Acree also coaches football at Sangamon Valley High School.
With only one arm, Acree needs to get a little innovative with his lifts. He uses all different kinds of straps and modifications so he can mimic how most people do CrossFit movements.
"I grew up with parents that expected me to adapt, overcome and behave just like everyone else," said Acree. "I don't want to just be the best one-armed basketball player or best one-armed football player, I just want to be the best basketball player or the best football player."
