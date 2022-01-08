DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The saying goes, it takes 10-thousand hours to master a craft. For Decatur's John Wells, 71, he measures success by a different standard.
He's made more than half a million shots in his lifetime and there's no end in sight for the Decatur YMCA member.
Shooting 90-percent from the free-throw line on a regular basis, he's doing what some NBA players could only dream of doing.
