On Friday, the IHSA announced it was allowing teams to start practicing.
Today, several local teams started their summer workouts.
Mt. Zion and Maroa-Forsyth went to work and had successful practices.
Each following all the guidelines put out by the IHSA.
Although teams aren't allowed to do football specific drills, players and coaches were happy to get back in the swing of things.
