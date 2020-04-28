DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's been over a month since the stay-at-home order went into affect in Illinois but golf is almost back.
On Friday, May 1, the four Decatur area golf courses will reopen.
The state is allowing courses to open up but each will have to follow several guidelines.
Including, players will be in groups of two, there will be 15 minutes in between tee-times, no golf carts can be used on the course except for those with a physical disability and practice ranges, chipping greens or putting greens will limit large gatherings.
Player restrictions include:
- Any players with any symptoms of COVID-19, should not play
- In addition, any players from a household with someone with symptoms of COVID-19 should
- not play
- Golfers must walk and carry own clubs; no caddies.
- Bring your own supply of balls, tees, ball markers, and any other equipment needed to play
- golf.
- Insist on social distancing on tees, greens, and throughout the round
- Players shall maintain adequate physical distancing between other twosomes.
- Golfers should pick up their own ball
- Handle your own scorecard
- Bring your own water/sports drink, towel, and snack
- Do not use the public drinking fountain or ball cleaner
- Leave the flag in place while putting
- Sort out the sand in the bunker with a club
- Put on your golf shoes at your vehicle
- Bring hand sanitizer with you and use during your round and at the end
- No handshakes at the beginning of the round or at the 18th hole
To make a tee time reservation, call their club house.
Country Club of Decatur, 217-428-3415
Hickory Point Golf Course, 217-421-7444
Red Tail Run Golf Course, 217-422-2211
South Side Country Club, 217-423-7789
