DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- People in the central Illinois community are stepping up to help those in need.
Today, Support Local Organization of Macon County held a golf outing at Red Tail Run and raised money for Central A&M, Olivia Dunker and local businesses.
Proceeds of the Raider Strong bracelets will be donated to an account at the First National Bank of Assumption.
If you're interested in a Raider Strong bracelet, click here.
