DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's beginning to be a yearly tradition in central Illinois.
Local golf pros coming together for the Birdies For Charity Fundraiser.
They try and golf 72 holes in one day and try and rack up as many birdies as possible.
Each golfer gets donations for each birdie they get and the money goes to a great cause.
