BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Gyms across the United States have been shut down due to COVID-19.
But it's what's being done at the "Be Strong" gym in Bloomington that is keeping members in shape at their own homes.
The gym allowed members before the stay-at-home order was in effect to go and sign out the equipment. Members took home over 40 thousand dollars worth in all.
Gym owner Drew Whitted, who served 25 months in Iraq and completed over 250 combat missions, says it's the right thing to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.