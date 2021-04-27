DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After having a unique Spring season for high school football as a result of COVID-19, local high school football players and a coach looked back on the season after having to fight for one in the first place.
Mt. Zion's quarterback Ashton Summers and Maroa-Forsyth's Josh and Wade Jostes talked with WAND Sports' Evan Abramson about their thoughts on how the season went as a whole, and if they thought the season was worth having despite it only being six games long.
