Local high school football teams climbing the ranks in latest Illinois Coaches Polls

St. Teresa quarterback Chord Miller rushes for a touchdown against Tuscola.

High school football in central Illinois is being played at a high level this spring and it's proven by the latest rankings.

Find out where your team ranks heading into Week 4.

1A Week 3 Rankings
3. Central A&M
7. Athens
10. Cumberland
12. Arcola
15. ALAH
 
2A Week 3 Rankings
1. St. Teresa
3. Maroa-Forsyth
7. BHRA
9. Tri-Valley
T10. Pana
T10. Watseka
13. Auburn
T14. Tuscola
 
3A Week 3 Rankings
1. Williamsville
6. Monticello
7. North Mac
 
4A Week 3 Rankings
3. Effingham
9. Unity
 
5A Week 3 Rankings
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin
3. Rochester
T12. Mt. Zion
 
6A Week 3 Rankings
12. Glenwood

