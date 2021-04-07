Local high school football teams climbing the ranks in latest Illinois Coaches Polls

High school football in central Illinois is being played at a high level this spring and it's proven by the latest rankings.
Find out where your team ranks heading into Week 4.
Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 7, 2021 @ 6:04 pm
High school football in central Illinois is being played at a high level this spring and it's proven by the latest rankings.
Find out where your team ranks heading into Week 4.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.