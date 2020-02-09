FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- Parker Hopkins, a Warrensburg-Latham junior, is hitting the batting cages in preparation for a World Tournament in New Zealand.
He is a part of the USA fastpitch softball team that qualified after winning a tournament in Guatemala.
He is continuing a legacy - as his grandfather, his dad and his brother all were softball players before him.
The team will play Mexico first in pool play.
Parker will leave for New Zealand on February 18th and is excited to take on the best competition in the world and most importantly, represent his country.