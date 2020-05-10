The central Illinois area is fortunate to have some of the best high school basketball coaches in the state.
Let's take a look at which local leaders were named IBCA Coaches of the Year.
1A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tom Dooley - Central A&M
Andrea Dorsey - St. Teresa
Joe Eilering - Routt Catholic
Katie Lurkins - Altamont
Brian Russell - Salt Fork
2A GIRLS BASKETBALL
T.J. Fraase - Pleasant Plains
Eric Kesler - PORTA
Laurie Thompson - Teutopolis
Dave Tingley - Paris
3A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amanda Aydt - Mattoon
J.R. Boudouris - Rochester
Doug Collins - Lanphier
Shane Davis - Mt. Zion
Mike "Dub" Williams - MacArthur
1A BOYS BASKETBALL
Tom Brannan - Casey-Westfield
Andrew Johnson - Salt Fork
Jeff Johnston - Athens
John Niebrugge - Altamont
Cody Rincker - St. Anthony
Rob Smith - Central A&M
2A BOYS BASKETBALL
Tim Allen - Sacred Heart-Griffin
Nick Rathgeb - PORTA
Adam Schonauer - PBL
Gary Tidwell - BHRS
John Webber - Marshall
Kyle Weber - Pleasant Plains
3A BOYS BASKETBALL
Neil Alexander - Lincoln
Todd Blakeman - Glenwood
Blake Turner - Lanphier
