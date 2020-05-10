The central Illinois area is fortunate to have some of the best high school basketball coaches in the state.

Let's take a look at which local leaders were named IBCA Coaches of the Year.

1A GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tom Dooley - Central A&M

Andrea Dorsey - St. Teresa

Joe Eilering - Routt Catholic

Katie Lurkins - Altamont

Brian Russell - Salt Fork

2A GIRLS BASKETBALL

T.J. Fraase - Pleasant Plains

Eric Kesler - PORTA

Laurie Thompson - Teutopolis

Dave Tingley - Paris

3A GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amanda Aydt - Mattoon

J.R. Boudouris - Rochester

Doug Collins - Lanphier

Shane Davis - Mt. Zion

Mike "Dub" Williams - MacArthur

1A BOYS BASKETBALL

Tom Brannan - Casey-Westfield

Andrew Johnson - Salt Fork

Jeff Johnston - Athens

John Niebrugge - Altamont

Cody Rincker - St. Anthony

Rob Smith - Central A&M

2A BOYS BASKETBALL

Tim Allen - Sacred Heart-Griffin

Nick Rathgeb - PORTA

Adam Schonauer - PBL

Gary Tidwell - BHRS

John Webber - Marshall

Kyle Weber - Pleasant Plains

3A BOYS BASKETBALL

Neil Alexander - Lincoln

Todd Blakeman - Glenwood

Blake Turner - Lanphier

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.