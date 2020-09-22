Dennis Sheppard's journey has taken him to many schools in the WAND viewing area, from coaching basketball at Argenta-Oreana in the early 1990s to 2020 when he assists his son Micah at Meridian. Back in 2002 he was the head coach at Eisenhower despite undergoing a quadruple bypass.
In this look back to an Athlete of the Week feature from the summer of 2002, WAND's Gordon Voit celebrates the quiet strength exemplified by Sheppard throughout his career.
