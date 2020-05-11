DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Carson family touches many areas of the Decatur community: music, ministry, philanthropy and sports.
But lots of young basketball stars in Decatur don't know that arguably the best basketball dynasty in Decatur history (pound for pound, mind you) is the Carson family.
Five-foot-eight was pretty much the pinnacle of height for the team, but they made up for it with speed, scrappiness and an all-together-now style that was forged in their legendary backyard games.
Gary, Ind. has the Jacksons. Decatur has the Carsons.
Nine siblings. Musically gifted. An enormous family with many varied talents.|
In this special 16-minute bonus story, WAND's Gordon Voit speaks with Calvin Carson, Tyrone "Super T" Carson and the Rev. Tony Carson about the family's relationship, 80s basketball memories and even a Rapid Fire round of questions including "Who had the best hair? Who had the best jump shot? Who would guard who if the Carson Five played the Jackson Five?"
