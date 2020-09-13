DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- He's a man on a mission.
Jay Carlson is a Army National Guard veteran and is cycling to raise money for charities.
He's raising money for vet PTSD and suicide awareness as well as child cancer awareness.
While Carlson's main objective is to help people, he has a dream of doing an ironman competition.
