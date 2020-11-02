After the IHSA announced they would allow schools to play basketball this winter, the decision then went to each individual school district.
Several 217 schools are starting to lean towards siding with the IDPH and Governor Pritzker.
Today, the Springfield Public Schools held a board meeting and during discussion, Superintendent Jennifer Gill said it's her prudent decision to follow IDPH and governor guidance and not put students or the district at liability.
She said their modified plan would be the following.
- Tryouts on December 14 and 15
- Practices can be held on non-holidays from December 19 to January 2
- Competition is allowed from January 5 to February 6
- IHSA postseason play from February 8 to February 13
This aligns with what Decatur Public Schools are saying.
I had a conversation via text message with a DPS athletic director today and he said they won't play until students are back in school.
The decision on when they will return will be made the first week of December.
