Tomorrow at 1pm, high school athletes from around the state of Illinois are meeting in Springfield for a Let Us Play Rally.
This rally isn't just for football, it's for all sports.
WAND will be at the rally and have a full story from Springfield tomorrow night at 10 o'clock.
